Ġanni is first name registered at the Public Registry using Maltese alphabet

Ġanni is the first official name to be recorded at the Public Registry using Maltese alphabet characteristics, the government said.

Prior to electronic upgrades to the Public Registry, the name would have had to be written with a ‘G’ since the Maltese equivalent ‘Ġ’ was not possible.

Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said parents who would like to name their children using letters from the Maltese alphabet can now do so as a result of new investment in software by Identity Malta.

He said the software integrates the electronic systems used to issue ID cards, certificates and passports.

“We addressed this anomaly in the system to give parents the choice to name their children using the Maltese alphabet, while continuing to safeguard our native language because it encompasses this country’s identity,” Muscat said.

Identity Malta CEO Anton Sevasta said it will now be possible for people with a name that is not officially registered using Maltese alphabet to request these minor changes by asking the Public Registry Director rather than filing a court application.

This change will be done at no cost and the individual will have a new passport and ID card issued to reflect the new Maltese lettering.

More details will be issued in due course.