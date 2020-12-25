'Whoever can take the vaccine should do so,' Archbishop urges in Christmas message

Archbishop Charles Scicluna is encouraging the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 once available to them in the hopes of protecting loved ones.

He made the plea during his yearly Christmas message, which made plenty of reference to the pandemic.

“Whoever can take the vaccine should do so, as in this way we will be protecting not only ourselves but also our brethren who due to various circumstances may not be able to take the vaccine,” he said.

Scicluna passed on a message of thanks to all frontliners for their work throughout the year, and called for further cooperation with health authorities, which he described as a “concrete expression of love.”

He greeted all families who lost a loved one as a result of the pandemic and were not able to be close to their loved ones in the last moments of their life.

"My thoughts also go to Maltese emigrants who are not in Malta and Gozo and yet follow us and love us. We not only greet them but wish them, as we wish each other and the Maltese people, a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year filled with peace and health,” he said.