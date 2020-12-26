menu

Charity telethon L-Istrina will air on TV between noon and midnight

The annual national charity telethon L-Istrina in aid of the Community Chest Fund Foundation aims to raise funds for the sick and needy 

kurt_sansone
26 December 2020, 10:22am
by Kurt Sansone
L-Istrina 2019 raised €6.2 million
The annual Boxing Day charity telethon L-Istrina starts at noon and organisers are hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic does not put a damper on people’s generosity.

The national event will be broadcast on all television stations between noon and midnight to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The foundation uses the money to help people requiring expensive medical treatment get the care they need.

Just over €6.2 million were collected last year, following the 2018 record-breaking edition that raised more than €7 million.

In his Christmas Day message, President George Vella said that in a year when people experienced loss of income and weakened job security, the Community Chest Fund also witnessed a surge in requests for help.

He urged people to remain generous at this hour of need.

The MCCFF has had to endure a challenging year, with the COVID-19 crisis forcing it to cancel major fundraising activities. A fundraising telethon in September raised more than €1 million and a few weeks ago organisers set up a crowdfunding initiative allowing major businesses to raise money for L-Istrina.

Around €63,000 had been raised through the initiative by 7am on Saturday.

