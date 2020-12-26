Malta’s incredible show of solidarity: L-Istrina telethon collects €6.6m

The annual Boxing Day charity telethon L-Istrina collected €6.6 million in what was an incredible show of solidarity despite the COVID-19 crisis.

The telethon, which started at noon and ended at midnight, collected more than it did last year when €6.2 million were raised.

Organisers were surprised at the massive response by people and companies in a year blighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

President George Vella thanked the nation for its incredible show of support and promised that the money would be put to good use in aid of those who seek help.

The national event was broadcast on all television stations and raised funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The event scaled down the live entertainment because of pandemic restrictions and the highlights were clips of children who benefitted from the MCCF’s support. Four-year-old Ellie Portelli touched hearts as she recounted how she had to undergo a liver transplant in the UK.

The foundation uses the money to help people requiring expensive medical treatment get the care they need.

Just over €6.2 million were collected last year, following the 2018 record-breaking edition that raised more than €7 million.

In his Christmas Day message, President George Vella said that in a year when people experienced loss of income and weakened job security, the Community Chest Fund also witnessed a surge in requests for help.

He urged people to remain generous at this hour of need.

The MCCFF has had to endure a challenging year, with the COVID-19 crisis forcing it to cancel major fundraising activities. A fundraising telethon in September raised more than €1 million and a few weeks ago organisers set up a crowdfunding initiative allowing major businesses to raise money for L-Istrina.