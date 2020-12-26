J.J. Cremona, chief justice emeritus who drafted Maltese Constitution, dies at 102

Chief Justice emeritus Prof. J.J Cremona has passed away, at the venerable age of 102.

A graduate of the universities of Malta, Rome and London, Cremona had a distinguished national and international career in the field of jurisprudence and constitutional history.

President George Vella paid tribute to Cremona, saying Malta had lost one its brightest legal minds. “An erudite gentleman, Dr Cremona contributed in an unfathomable measure to the development of our Constitution. Malta is highly indebted to him. Such prominent sons of Malta should not go without appropriate commemoration.”

John Joseph Cremona was born January 6, 1918 in Xagħra, Gozo. From 1957 he was Attorney-General; after 1965 Judge Cremona became Chief Justice until 1971, as well as a judge of the European Court of Human Rights.

A Companion of the National Order of Merit, Knight of Malta and one-time PBS chairman, among other positions held, he remained active in the humanitarian field. In consultation with the Prime Minister during 1963-1964, he drafted Malta's Independence Constitution.

His books include The Maltese Constitution and Constitutional History Since 1813.

It is with great sadness that I have learned about the passing away of Prof. J.J. Cremona. A loyal servant of Malta, an accomplished jurist and poet, he was one of the most brilliant minds our country ever produced.



He assumed the functions of Head of State in an acting capacity several times, both as Governor-General and President.

He was awarded four doctorates and was also an accomplished poet, having had his poems read at public events by Cecil Day-Lewis and Queen Elizabeth II.

Among his decorations are Companion of the National Order of Merit (Malta), Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Knight of the Most Venerable Order of St. John of Jerusalem (United Kingdom), Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur (France), Knight of the Order of St. Gregory the Great (Vatican), Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit (Italy) and Knight Grand Cross of the Constantinian Order.