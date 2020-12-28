Doctors: All healthcare professionals must get COVID-19 vaccine within five weeks

Doctors’ union MAM said it wants to see all healthcare professionals vaccinated within the next five weeks.

In a statement, the Medical Association of Malta said the “very slow pace” of 50 COVID-10 vaccinations a day was only acceptable for the first couple of days until routines and correct procedures are put into place.

“We expect the health ministry to ramp up the vaccination rates significantly to exceed 300 daily. This would have to be escalated to thousands per day once the general population starts to be vaccinated,” MAM president Martin Balzan said.

“MAM expects that all health care professionals wishing to be vaccinated receive their first dose within the next two weeks, and the second dose within the first five weeks. MAM encourages all its members to take the vaccine, however urges the government to be efficient to keep up with the demand.”

The MAM welcomed the licensing and distribution all across Europe of the COVID-19 vaccine as a clear demonstration of European solidarity at political level. Surveys indicate that at least 70% of Maltese residents are willing to vaccinate. “This is encouraging when considering that half a million in the United Kingdom and over a million doses the United States have been administered in without any major problems,” Balzan said.