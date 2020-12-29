COVID-19: 115 new cases; cluster of eight attended the same social activity

115 new cases have been reported in Malta over the past 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

With 128 new recoveries, total active cases have fallen to 1,407 compared to yesterday’s 1,420.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. From yesterday’s cases, 34 were family members of previously known cases.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 29•12•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

18 cases were contacts of positive work colleagues, and seven were in direct contact with other positive cases.

A cluster of eight cases has been discovered, the persons having attended the same social activity.

Since the outbreak Malta has seen 12,541 cases of COVID-19, of which 10,919 have since recovered.

Total deaths remain at 215.

Vaccine roll-out continues

Earlier today a nurse working in the ICU within Gozo's General Hospital became the first person in Gozo to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

She was greeted by Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne, and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

The first batch of vaccines arrived in Malta last Saturday, and a Mater Dei nurse became the first person to receive the vaccine in Malta the following day.