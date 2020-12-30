menu

Importation of plastic bags, straws, cotton buds banned from 1 January

Single-use plastic products such as cutlery, straws, cotton buds and plates can no longer be imported into the country starting 1 January, their sale will be banned in 2022

karl_azzopardi
30 December 2020, 3:13pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Single-use plastic is the cause of untold pollution on land and sea
Single-use plastic is the cause of untold pollution on land and sea

Single-use plastics will no longer be imported into the country, following a legal notice published on Wednesday.

Malta will be amongst the first countries to ban certain single-use plastic products in the European Union, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said.

The ban will apply to products such as plastic bags, cutlery, straws, plates, cotton buds, food containers, and stirrers.

The sale and distribution of these products will then be legally prohibited as from 2022.

Farrugia said the measure formed part of government's drive to put the environment high on its agenda.

"It is high time that we give answers to our children who ask about all the litter on our beaches, who see photos of washed-up seagulls with stomachs full of plastic products, and injured turtles caught up in plastic bags. We will continue to work to decrease pollution, launch our climate change strategy, improve our health and that of our ecosystems, with tangible results," he said.

He said the new year will be a transitory one for the single-use plastic products already on the market and, as from 2022,  the sale and distribution of these items will also be legally prohibited.

"We are doing this with determination, as families in Malta want the environment at the top of the government’s agenda post-COVID. At the same time, the process is fully transparent in order to provide certainty to industry," Farrugia said.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
San Anton Palace citrus fruits to be sold from Kitchen Garden
National

San Anton Palace citrus fruits to be sold from Kitchen Garden
Kurt Sansone
Malta may get Dubai air link for summer 2021
National

Malta may get Dubai air link for summer 2021
Kurt Sansone
Edward Scicluna resigns from parliament
National

Edward Scicluna resigns from parliament
Kurt Sansone
Importation of plastic bags, straws, cotton buds banned from 1 January
National

Importation of plastic bags, straws, cotton buds banned from 1 January
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.