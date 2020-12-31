Partying millennials will ruin 2021 – it says so in a DOI Facebook post...

Hey kids... don’t get too excited about 2021: the government’s Department of Information is gazing into a murky crystal ball if you’re a 20-something looking forward to see the year out in a drunken haze.

A new cautionary ad from the DOI on New Year’s Eve parties in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has met the wrath of the interwebz. ‘Millenials [sic] you are the future: do not ruin it’ says the public service announcement emblazoned on a stock photo of party revellers wearing face-masks and a Hazmat suit.

Very sensible, you might think as you dust off the mothballs from that three-piece suit you’ll wear for tonight’s socially-distanced gathering. Remember those Sedqa anti-drug ads from the 1990s? ‘A minute’s laughter with a tragic after’. That worked…

Għeżież żgħażagħ: Il-futur f’idejkom. Tirrovinawhx. 😷 #milieddifferenti #miliedprudenti Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate saħħa Primary HealthCare Malta Is-Servizz Pubbliku Posted by Department of Information (Malta) on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

So scroll down that Facebook post to see what ageing millennials (DOI: take note of spelling) as well as Gen Z aspirants to the end-of-year COVID madness think of the cringeworthy message.

“If you look at today’s numbers, I don’t think it was young people who were the problem,” one said referring to the San Gwann local council’s tombola event which ended with 70 elderly people in preventive quarantine.

“Today I learned millennials liked to attend the San Gwann tombola,” another said sarcastically.

“Yes, let the boomers do it for you!” one said, pointing their finger to the meddlesome post-war generation. “Imagine having the cheek to tell the current generation to not ruin the future, when it’s the past generations that have made any future worth having something to be sought in foreign lands,” one said.

“Yep, because obviously all decisions are taken by millenNials. Also, what the hell is happening in this photo?” (Hazmat guy is so obvious…).

“When the official Department of Information (Malta) of an EU Republic goes ageist full swing” – said another one, wrapping up the last generation battle for 2020.