COVID: 135 new cases, 57 recoveries registered on New Year’s Day

135 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

2,779 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 517,536.

Active cases now stand at 1,512. Total deaths stand at 219, while total cases number 12,909.

57 new recoveries were registered on Sunday, with 11,178 recoveries registered since the pandemic began.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases 36 were family members of previously known cases, 14 were contacts of positive work colleagues, 10 were direct contacts with other positive cases, and 19 were from social gatherings.