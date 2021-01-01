Adrian Delia, former PN leader, fronts €500,000 donation for Dar il-Providenza fund-raiser

The former Opposition leader Adrian Delia, has appeared on a charity fund-raiser telethon fronting an unpredecented €500,000 donation by an overseas investment management group.

Delia, who in 2020 lost a bid to be re-elected PN leader, appeared at the Dar tal-Providenza fund-raiser twice. He first presented a €27,000 donation collected by “his team”, which itself eclipsed the humble €1,000 donated by the Nationalist Party.

But he then made a sensational re-apperance minutes later with a €500,000 donation from the 'Catco Group Capital Investment'.

Delia credited a certain Jeffrey Farrugia as having introduced him to the opportunity to work with the donors. He then read out a message from the donors which stated: “We truly believe that no person is less than any other person… we believe that all humans are born equal… further to your heartfelt request to support Dar il-Providenza, our group of companies are pledging the amount of €500,000.”

MaltaToday understands the Catco Group is the new sponsor of Sliema Wanderers F.C., of which Farrugia is now its president. Farrugia was recently a team manager with most major Premier League clubs.

The donation sent the €1.5 million collected up until then to a whopping €2 million, with an emotional Delia shedding tears as he beckoned others to follow suit. “This group of companies has also told me that this is not a one-off, but that it wants to create a structure in which the Dar tal-Providenza can bank on a regular donation,” Delia said, saying that the Catco chairman was following the live broadcast.

For a politician who had been previously dogged by allegations of having rendered corporate services to Maltese property owners in Soho brothels, the unprecedented donation by an unknown company raised eyebrows. MaltaToday understands that the company could be the Bermuda-registered Markel CATCo Investments Management.