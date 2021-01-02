First COVID death of 2021 reported, new cases dip to 88

The new year has claimed its first COVID-19 death, but infection numbers are at just over half those recorded yesterday, with 88 new COVID-19 cases being registered on Saturday, according to figures released by the health ministry today.

No details about the latest victim of the pandemic were carried in the daily report issued by the health ministry.

1810 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 519,346.

Active cases now stand at 1,566. Total deaths stand at 220, while total cases number 12,997.

33 new recoveries were registered, with 11,211 recoveries registered since the pandemic began.

The ministry said that today’s cases were still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 23 were family members of previously known cases, 7 were contacts of positive work colleagues, 9 were direct contacts with other positive cases, and 7 were from social gatherings.