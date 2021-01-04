Anthony D’Amato, owner of Valletta’s oldest record store, dies at 75

The third-generation owner of the fabled D’Amato record store in Valletta - said to be the oldest of its kind in the world - has passed away at 75.

His son Anthony announced the passing-away on the store’s Facebook page. “Today marks a very sad day for our family. You were taken away from us too fast too soo… Not even three weeks have passed since you were giving us a hand in Valletta. You leave behind a legacy of kindness, love and respect to anyone that you crossed path with. A pillar of the family business for which you dedicated over 60 years of life to. Rest in peace dad.”

Set up by Giovanni D’Amato in 1885, the small shop in St John’s Street is described as the oldest record store in the world and it has survived World War II bombings.