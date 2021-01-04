Moviment Graffitti calls out environment minister for wanting to improve construction industry’s image

Moviment Graffitti has called out Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia’s comments pledging to improve the development industry’s image in the country.

“The Environment Minister has started the year on the back foot,” the environmental NGO said in a Facebook post.

Interviewed on a ONE TV morning show on Sunday, Farrugia said the negative conations surrounding the construction and development industry must change.

“In no other country do they tell you that construction is negative. In Italy, people criticise the government when development stalls because it means the economy isn’t being stimulated,” he said.

He went on to say that intelligent planning is necessary but insisted on the development and construction having a positive connotation.

“Construction means my home, it means the place we met our families on New Year’s Day,” the minister stated.

The NGO expressed its confusion at Farrugia’s comments, stating the development lobby has been receiving “large amounts” of money from government, which in turn are spent on the sponsorship of philanthropic events, the implementation of “useless” schemes like the ‘Safer Neighbourhoods’ initiative and salaries of directors “who go around driving a Ferrari.”

“We cannot understand how the cabinet minister does not speak of serious reforms in the construction sector, reforms needed at preventing deaths like those of Miriam Pace, Sarjo Konteh and others who have lost their life because of the construction lobby’s greed,” it said.

The NGO went on to tell Aaron Farrugia he is Environment Minister not “part of Sandro Chetcuti’s public relations team.”

“His duty is to protect the natural and urban environment of the country by intervening in a decisive manner, not defending the image of lobby which has already resulted in a lot of damage,” it said.

“The trust shown after the construction portfolio was shifted from Ian Borg’s to Aaron Farrugia’s remit will soon be lost, if he continues in trying to imitate who was before him. It’s time for reform, not posing in front of mirrors.”

The minister took to the Facebook post uploaded by Moviment Graffitti to hit back at the comments made against him.

“It looks like you are building your argument on another portal’s story,” he said.

Farrugia insisted his portfolio as minister makes him responsible of the environment, planning, construction, waste management and climate change, and so he must speak on the issues.

“I will continue to work towards removing the bad connotations which come with the words planning, development and construction. Now whether you agree or not with that approach is another story,” he said.

He then went on to remind the NGO about recent news that Malta would be stopping the importation of single-use plastics as from this year, calling out the lack of reaction from their end on the measure.

“I searched on the Moviment Graffitti Facebook page, and there is no reaction on whether the in favour or against. Is there an agend?” he questioned.

PN calls out government’s lack of construction reform

In a separate press release, the Nationalist Party called out government’s hesitation in implementing a reform which would make the construction sector safer.

“Nobody can understand why Prime Minister Robert Abela has not yet published the conclusions of a commission he himself had launched following the Hamrun collapse incident,” it said.

The opposition party said it is public knowledge that the result of such an inquiry have already been finalised and presented to the PM.

“In the opposition’s opinion, the publication of such conclusions, and so the opportunity for the lobby to know where it can improve, would be the first step towards a successful reform,” the PN said.