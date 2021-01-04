menu

Complaint on Swieqi black spot back in November warned of ‘death trap’

The person warned that the road works had very little signage and was a 'death trap' waiting to happen

laura_calleja
4 January 2021, 3:47pm
by Laura Calleja
Photo: James Bianchi / MaltaToday
An accident black spot in Swieqi was flagged to Infrastructure Malta back in November, warning it could be a ‘death trap’.

“I flagged the black spot in November with Infrastructure Malta. Yesterday’s accident could have been avoided with proper signage. Wake up authorities!” Liz Camilleri said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

This was in response to an accident in Triq Sant’ Andrija on Sunday morning which saw four persons hospitalised. 

In attached screenshots, Camilleri showed that back in November, she had alerted Infrastructure Malta to the fact that that there were not enough signs for road works on the coast road past Luxol driving in the direction of Bahar ic-Caghaq driving close to High Ridge.

A screenshot of the message warning Infrastructure Malta about the possible accident hotspot
“Traffic is diverted to the left, but it's not clear, and there is very little signage… it’s a death trap waiting for a victim. All you need are two arrows to make it clear or cars may find themselves oncoming traffic,” Camilleri said in the original message.

On Sunday a Fiat 500, driven by a 30-year-old woman from Żurrieq, crashed into a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 70-year-old man from Pieta’.

Two other persons, a 73-year-old woman from Xgħajra and a 76-year-old woman from Swieqi, were passengers in the Toyota car. A 31-year-old man from Swieqi was a passenger in the Fiat car. The 76-year-old woman was later certified as suffering from serious injuries. The other three suffered light injuries.

MaltaToday has sent questions to Infrastructure Malta and is awaiting a response. 

