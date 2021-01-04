menu

First year BCOM students to receive automatic fail after faculty finds evidence of widespread cheating

The Faculty says students will have a possibility of re-assessment, however they will not be eligible for more than the minimum pass mark

nicole_meilak
4 January 2021, 6:12pm
by Nicole Meilak

Students enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce degree will be receiving an automatic fail in a progress test after the faculty found "evidence of collusion" among students.

According to student news portal FreeHour, first-year BCOM students will be receiving a zero in a progress test for study-unit EMA1008, or Quantitative Analysis for Business. 

The faculty circulated an email to students earlier today, claiming that they have over 43 screenshots showing evidence of collusion for two progress tests.

In the email the faculty stresses that students will have the possibility to be re-assessed, but students will not be eligible to receive a mark above the minimum pass threshold. 

"The Faculty reserves the right to impose penalties in cases where it has established that a breach of the regulations has been committed, as it deems appropriate," the email reads.

The university warned that if it happens again the University Assessment Disciplinary Board will be involved.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
