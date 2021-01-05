menu

Health directorate issues warning over seed and berry mix product

The seed mix is one of many food items that have had to be recalled due to a pesticide contamination in sesame seeds

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a notice warning the public not to consumer a seed and berry mix due to possible pesticide contamination.

The product in question is a cold milled flaxseed, sunflower, pumpkin and sesame seed and goji berry mix from the brand Linwoods, weighing in at 425g.

Lot 23420, with a August-21 marked as a best before date, is the batch affected.

The health directorate has issued warnings over several sesame-based products, including popular qagħaq and ottini products. The pesticide in question, ethylene oxide, was likely used on sesame seeds exported from India and used in food production.

A sesame seed oil product was recalled over the same reason.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
