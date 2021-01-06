Updated | Health authorities debunk MUT claim that advice was to keep schools shut

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has denied that government was advised to keep schools closed after the Christmas holidays despite the Malta Union of Teachers claiming otherwise.

Gauci was addressing a joint press conference with Health Minister Chris Fearne on Wednesday to give timeframes for the expected roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We noted an increase in cases among children and informed the educational authorities. The screening policy at the door will continue being applied rigorously and my appeal to parents is not to send sick children to school," Gauci said, calling for cooperation.

She said that the information on rising cases was shared with the educational authorities to help them strengthen mitigation measures.

Earlier, the MUT warned of possible industrial action as it claimed the Education Ministry ignored advice not to reopen schools tomorrow.

The MUT said in a statement on Wednesday that it had received information from “multiple sources” that the Education Ministry has ignored advice from the health authorities not to reopen schools.

State schools are set to reopen tomorrow, while some Church and independent schools reopened today.

“The MUT is informed that the health authorities have advised the Education Ministry not to reopen schools in light of the expected increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming days,” the union said.

The union said it was constrained to protect educators and students and formally asked the government to follow health advise.

“If this does not happen, the union will have no other road but to issue directives to its members later on today,” the union warned.