PN lambasts Justice Ministry for failing to facilitate virtual court sittings

To date, three out of nearly 27 courtrooms can hold virtual court hearings

nicole_meilak
7 January 2021, 1:31pm
by Nicole Meilak

As court sittings return to their normal pace after the Christmas period, the Justice Ministry is facing flak from the Nationalist Party for not facilitating virtual hearings in Malta’s Law Courts amid the pandemic.

Opposition spokesperson for Justice Jason Azzopardi penned a statement saying that legal professions are having to put their health at risk by physically attending Court hearings everyday.

“While the number of positive COVID cases per day is reaching record levels, and despite a large number of members of the legal profession having children at home because of closed schools, there are today only three chambers in which hearings can be held virtually,” the statement reads.

“The Justice Minister did not have the wisdom to use the past year to face the storm of today. His priorities were elsewhere.”

PN started calling for virtual court sittings earlier last year after the physical court building had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chamber of Advocates proposed the same idea, saying that virtual courtrooms and the remote filing of judicial acts would allow lawyers to keep cases going despite court closures.

So far, three courtrooms have already been equipped with webcams and monitors to allow for digital hearings.

