Parents’ association lashes out at conflicting messages after strike leaves children stranded, without an education

Children have a right to education and should never be used as pawns, the association representing parents of students attending State schools said.

MAPSSS voiced the frustration and concerns of many parents, who received conflicting messages since the Malta Union of Teachers ordered a two-day strike because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The association said parents were concerned about their children missing on education, an increase in COVID-19 cases and mixed messages by the authorities.

“In view of the record number of new COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, and the admission by the health authorities that they are expecting a spike of cases in the coming days, MAPSSS believes that State, independent and Church should be adopting the same strategy as was done between March and June last year,” it said, adding that the health of all students, their educators and their families remain a priority, irrespective of which school sector they attend.

Church schools collectively decided yesterday to reopen after the holidays by going online for the first two days, possibly the first week. Some independent schools also took the decision to start online.

The MUT ordered strike action on the eve of schools reopening after government refused to budge on its demand to start the school term online in State schools.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana was reported telling MUT representatives that online learning was not up to scratch.

MAPSSS said it was of great concern that, in spite of various assurances it was given by the Education Ministry that the system is in place for teaching to shift online overnight should the need arise, it was told that the online system is “not up to scratch”.

The association said it was saddened to see a situation of students stranded on streets or parents and guardians being asked to pick up their children from school, when the ministry said schools will open normally despite the strike.

But the association also highlighted the conflicting messages given by the health and education authorities over the past two days.

“Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases amongst children, the health authorities said that stricter mitigation measures will be adopted at schools to avoid the spread of COVID. At the same time, the education authorities have said that all the possible mitigation measures have already been implemented at schools. One asks, what are these new measures and how will they be implemented? One must also note that most children are asymptomatic which means that temperature taking at home and at the school entrance will not detect any fever,” MAPSSS said.

The association said that given the broader context of community spread of the virus it is considered too risky to continue lessons in class, children should not be deprived of their right to education.

“They should be offered online lessons as other children, until this spike is re-evaluated. As in previous months, working parents and their employers should be supported accordingly,” MAPSSS said, calling on all parties to work together to ensure a win-win situation.

It appealed to all parties to get together to find a solution to the current stalemate because uncertainty and last-minute decisions were not only disruptive to education, but to all sectors of the economy.

