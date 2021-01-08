Roads agency accused of using bicycle lanes as an excuse to take up more agriculture land in Mrieħel

Infrastructure Malta is using cycling infrastructure as a pretext to take up more land for widening roads, NGO Rota said.

The cycling NGO was reacting to plans by the government agency to create a flyover structure to ensure safer access to and from the Mrieħel industrial estate onto the bypass.

However, the proposed project will also take up agricultural land equivalent to the size of three football grounds.

In its reaction to protests by farmers and environmental NGOs to the project, IM said “​additional land is also required for a new cycle lane and footpath along the same bypass, which does not currently have any facilities for alternative modes of travel.”

But the cycling NGO said that on 22 October last year it was shown proposed plans for the flyover which would see a cycle lane on the side of the industrial estate and residential area. At the time, no additional land take-up was mentioned, it added.

Rota had also suggested several proposals to ensure the cycling connections between Qormi and Mrieħel would remain accessible and rendered safe. It had also suggested the proposed roundabout design would prioritise pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

A few weeks later, on 16 of November, the NGO was informed by IM that the cycle lane was to be removed from the inner side, and against Rota’s advice, redesigned on the periphery next to the fields.

“Rota had then informed Infrastructure Malta that this proposal was unacceptable as it would become useless and unsafe for people travelling by bicycles,” it said.

The NGO said the taking up of agricultural land was not needed for the project. “It has unfortunately become clear that Infrastructure Malta is only using cycling infrastructure as a pretext to take up more land for road widening without considering the needs of the users for this infrastructure.”

The NGO also proposed plans from its end which would see the integration of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

Rota’s plans see each lane’s width reduced to 3.25 metres, instead of the current 3.5 metres. It also sees the proposed three-lane format reduced to two-lanes, thus removing the need for land.

The NGO’s design also integrates a bicycle and pedestrian lane into its plans.

“Rota reiterates that cycling infrastructure is to be as safe, convenient and direct as possible, and what has been designed by Infrastructure Malta falls short of reaching these required attributes,” it concluded.