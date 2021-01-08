[WATCH] School strike: Agreement in sight Malta Union of Teachers says after Castille meeting

An agreement to end the school strike and chart a way forward for all schools in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases may be reached in the coming hours, the Malta Union of Teachers said after a meeting at Castille.

MUT President Marco Bonnici described the meeting as "productive" and hinted at a broad agreement that will encompass State, Church and private schools.

Today was the second day of strike action ordered by the MUT after government refused to have State schools go online at the start of the term. Church schools and some independent schools had unilaterally decided to start the school term online in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Bonnici said the union's strike action was for two days and insisted an agreement could be reached within hours. He refused to speculate on whether schools will go online.

Union officials were given a briefing by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci on the pandemic's dynamics. The union also asked for an independent assessment of the figures by statistician Vincent Marmarà, who was also present for the meeting.

Representatives of church and independent schools attended the meeting with the Prime Minister and the Education Minister.

