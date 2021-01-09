No sign of missing wheelchair user 10 days since disappearance

A fire was reported at the Mosta residence of a man reported as missing, shortly before his disappearance.

Police, AFM and CPD are still searching for Marcel Pisani, 50, who has yet to be traced after going missing ten days ago, despite police appeals to the public for information. He was last seen at his home in Mosta.

The police have said that a fire at a residence on Triq ix-Xitwa was reported at around 6pm on 28 December 2020. It was initially suspected that someone could be trapped inside, but the property was subsequently found to be vacant at the time of the fire. A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been appointed and is ongoing.

A public appeal for information on Pisani’s whereabouts was made on 31 December. The police announced that Pisani uses a wheelchair and drives a light blue Renault Captur.

Members of the public who may wish to pass on relevant information may do so confidentially by calling police headquarters on 21224001 or 119, or in person at the nearest police station.