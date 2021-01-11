menu

Economy Ministry hints at possible delay in second round of vouchers

Economy ministry waiting on advice from stakeholders on when best to distribute government’s second round of coronavirus vouchers 

karl_azzopardi
11 January 2021, 8:05pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The economy ministry is currently discussing the rollout of government’s vouchers scheme with health authorities. 

The ministry said that it is looking to ensure that the vouchers are distributed at a time when they could be of the greatest benefit to the economy. 

"The intention behind the vouchers initiative is to help businesses by injecting more than €45 million into the country’s economy,” a statement read. 

The measure will therefore be implemented once a stakeholder consultation process is completed. 

If possible, the ministry looks to rollout the vouchers once bars and clubs are reopened, so that they can also benefit from the incentive. 

Through MIMCOL, the ministry is also carrying out several upgrades to the app used by owners, making it more efficient and convenient. 

People with an expired ID card or having the need to renew their residency permit with Identitiy Malta have been advised to do so at their earliest, so that their details are in order when vouchers are circulated. 

A total of €100 in vouchers will be received by every individual. €60 will have to be spent at restaurants, while €40 on other services and goods.

This will be the second round of vouchers received by families, with the first round being sent last July.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
