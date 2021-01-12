[WATCH] Abela tells Labour youths environment is top of government’s agenda

The Prime Minister Robert Abela told young people the environment is at the top of government’s agenda.

Abela was participating in a question and answer session held on the 70th anniversary since the Labour Party’s youth wing, Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti, was established.

He said that in order for Malta to properly tackle the issue of pollution, it must address two sectors – transport and construction.

“If we really want to create change, these two sectors must change towards the better,” he said.

Transport must be tackled through the electrification of both public and private transport according to Abela, who insisted such changes must be enacted without putting too much pressure on society.

He also said that he believes that wider roads will not lead to induced traffic.

The construction sector on the other hand, must be further regularised to ensure that standards are adhered to.

“We must also ensure the aesthetic look of our buildings is up to standard.”

The PM mentioned the recent ban on the importation of single-use plastics, stating it is a positive development towards reducing the littering of the environment and the sea.

Asked how the construction sector has fared during the pandemic, Abela said that despite the challenges and thanks to government support, the country has recorded a record number of property sales.

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, Abela stressed on the importance of people taking the vaccine.

“You are not only protecting yourself, but also those around you,” he said.