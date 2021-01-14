Consumers’ Association hits out at HSBC €5 fee for banking services

The Consumers’ Association has condemned a €5 fee for banking services by HSBC Malta, which it said targeted low-income earners and pensioners unfairly.

In a statement on Thursday, the association said HSBC customers received a note from the bank, informing them that if they do not deposit an amount of €2,300 over a period of three months they will incur a €5 fee. Those aged 61 or more will have to deposit at least €1,250 to avoid the fee.

“We have a situation where the interest that banks give to consumers is ridiculous while they use consumers' money to lend and earn much higher interest than that give to depositors,” the CA said.

The association warned that soon additional charges could also be put into place to use the bank. “The biggest negative impact will be on those most vulnerable consumers. This will have an impact on those consumers whose income goes directly into an account of another bank.”

In the last few years, HSBC has closed at least eight branches including Mellieħa, San Ġwann, Żabbar, Żebbuġ and Bormla. In 2019, Bormla pensioners had expressed their disappointment at the move to MaltaToday. The closure forced residents in the whole Cottonera area to use the branch in Paola.

The association warned that the move by HSBC would encourage other banks to do the same, and complained that consumers are not being given information by the MFSA about charges and the interests that banks offer. “It is difficult for a consumer to use a bank that gives them the most interest and charges them the least. The situation reduces competition between banks,” the association said.

The association said that banks cannot continue to bear no social responsibility, and only protect their interests while oppressing the most vulnerable consumers.