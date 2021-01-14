Medical specialist associations call on government to introduce more restrictive measures

A number of medical specialist associations have called on government to introduce more restrictive measures as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The associations said they are “disturbed and dismayed” by the resurgence in positive cases, blaming it on the carelessness of a small number of individuals and government’s hesitance in introducing measures.

“This was compounded by a lack of political will to restrain social mixing,” a statement read.

The associations said they hope the situation is not repeated during carnival recess.

“Government needs to be proactive and increase restrictive measures. Politicians must refrain from any discourse that is unscientific and that confuses the public.”

READ ALSO: COVID vaccine rollout reaches 300 elderly residents in care homes so far

The associations also said the availability of the vaccine does not mean the country is out of the woods just yet.

“Until something like 60-70% of the whole population have been vaccinated, the risk for COVID-19 to the community at large and particularly to the vulnerable remains a very real issue,” they said.

They insisted government keeps the country updated on the number of vaccinations administered.

The statement concluded with the association’s remarks that they expect a rise in hospital admissions and COVID-19 related deaths.

“We continue to get the impression that politicians are resisting to take on board the advice of experts in the field,” they said.

The statement was signed by Malta College of Pathologists, Malta College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Malta Association of Ophthalmologists, Geriatric Medicine Society, Association of Anaesthetists, Malta Association of Dermatology and Venereology, Maltese Paediatric Association, Maltese Association of Radiologists and Nucelar Medicine Physicians and the Malta Association of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery.

READ ALSO | COVID-19: 121 new cases, one death registered