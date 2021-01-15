[WATCH] 193 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight, household clusters at 264 cases

Today Malta registered 193 new cases of COVID-19 and 143 recoveries, with the number of active cases now 2,643.

One death was also registered, bringing the death toll to 236.

So far, 12,393 persons have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 16 patients being treated at Mater Dei's ITU, and another seven receiving care at the Infectious Diseases Unit. Among other wards at Mater Dei Hospital, there are 35 patients receiving care.

62 patients are being treated at the Good Samaritan Facility, which is largely catering for elderly patients.

The average age among COVID-19 patients is the 24-35 age group, while mortality is most common in the 75-84 group.

Vaccine roll-out

Vaccinations are currently being rolled out among healthcare workers in public and private sectors, and in elderly care homes among staff and residents.

Elderly within the community have started being inoculated, specifically among that aged 85 and above.

Vaccination numbers are rising rapidly. Around 130 vaccines had been administered by December 28, rising to 1,940 doses by January 4.

To date, 9,496 vaccination doses have been distributed, with 1.85% of the population having received the jab. According to projections, 2.57% of the population will be vaccinated by end of week, with 13,200 doses distributed by next Monday.

Government has been highly cautious throughout the roll-out. When a batch is received, half of the batch is administered within the same week, while the other half is kept aside to ensure that the second dose can be administered three weeks after the first.

"Each vial is worth more than gold," Gauci said, highlighting that local healthcare workers were sticking rigorously to instructions provided by vaccine manufacturers when administering doses.

Gauci said the majority of side effects of the vaccine are minimal and should not discourage persons from taking the second dosage. She said that time has been allocated after the inoculation in case of an adverse reaction.

Added COVID death

Malta registered another COVID-related death today. The victim was an 89-year-old woman who first tested positive for the virus on January 4.

She received treatment at Mater Dei, but passed away earlier today.

COVID puts a damper on winter festivities

Gauci said that despite the appeals people still gathered and that the majority of cases come from among families who meet during the holidays in December.

As a result, household clusters now stand at 264 cases - the largest cluster in Malta. This is followed by workplace clusters, which encompass 98 cases. With regards to quarantine, there are 5,124 people in quarantine.

No cases of virus variants found in Malta

It has been confirmed that in Malta there are as yet no cases of Coronavirus coming from the variant found in Brazil. It is being reported in the international media that this variant of coronavirus is much stronger than the one found in the UK a few weeks ago.