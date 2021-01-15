menu

'Transition to a green economy shouldn't create social victims' - Miriam Dalli

At today's Business Breakfast event, Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli emphasised the need for a just transition to avoid creating social victims 

nicole_meilak
15 January 2021, 11:23am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: James Bianchi (MaltaToday)
Discussing Malta's transition to a green economy at a Business Breakfast event, Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli emphasised that this must be a long-term strategy so as to avoid creating social victims

“A transition to a greener economy could result in social victims if we make changes from one day to another.  What we are looking to do is more long-term - a just transition,” she said, alluding to the Just Transition mechanism developed at EU level.

Dalli appeared hopeful in Malta’s ability to decarbonise the economy by 2050, saying that government needs to think about it from now in order to reach this target.

“The fact that we have a ministry that brings together energy, enterprise and sustainable development, it shows that the five pillars mentioned by Robert Abela, including to decarbonise our economy by 2050, will in fact be reached,” she said.

Further to this, Dalli touched on the importance of fostering new investment opportunities in Malta for already-established companies that are looking to expand locally.

“We need to support growth and investment - we  know how many jobs have been created in our country, and we need to make sure that companies are given the opportunity to create more of them. But that doesn’t exclude us from looking at new investment that we could attract to our country."

Small size isn't an issue, Dalli says, instead insisting that this provides an opportunity for Malta to look at innovative technology to help shift to cleaner energy. 

"We can't compete with countries like France and Germany, among others, if they have enormous solar and wind farms. But our small size, and having a wide sea area surrounding us, provides an opportunity to look at technologies unavailable to other countries."

"There is a certain appetite and interest from companies to invest and focus on this aspect. I think this can bring new impetus to our reputation," she said.

The panel discussion, themed 'Malta - A Location for Renewed Growth', was chaired by MaltaToday's online editor Kurt Sansone.

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
