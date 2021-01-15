Health authorities will start providing the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered every day

Profs Charmaine Gauci announced that vaccination numbers will be included with the daily infographic released by the Health Ministry on its Facebook page.

Apart from detailing virus statistics, the number of doses given will be added to the infographic starting from next Monday.

So far, a total of 9,496 doses of the vaccine have been distributed across Malta, with 1.85% of the population having received the jab.

It is forecasted that 2.57% of the population will have received the vaccine by the end of this week, while 13,200 doses are expected to be distributed by next Monday.

During today's weekly COVID bulletin, Gauci explained that every precaution is being taken in order to avoid unnecessary logistical hiccups. When a batch is received at the beginning of the week, health authorities make sure to administer half of that batch within the same week, while the other half is reserved to ensure that a second dose is available three weeks later.

At this point in time, there are 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Malta. Yesterday Health Minister Chris Fearne said that another shipment of 15,000 vaccines is expected next Monday, with deliveries to increase exponentially over the coming weeks.

Fearne had said that 70% of all healthcare workers will be vaccinated by end of this month, while every healthcare worker will have received the vaccine by mid-February.

With the current availablity of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, herd immunity is expected to be reached in September, according to Fearne. However, he remarked that this target does not take into account the availability of other vaccines, and that the timeframe will be brought forward once more vaccines become available.