Steward Healthcare insists it is still committed to Gozo General Hospital

Steward Healthcare says claims that it will be leaving the Gozo General Hospital by the end of January are 'purely speculative' as it reacts to Nationalist MP Chris Said • Negotiations with government are ongoing

karl_azzopardi
15 January 2021, 5:58pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The Gozo General Hospital was one of three public hospitals transferred to the private sector in a deal mired in controversy
Steward Healthcare has reiterated its commitment to continue running the Gozo General Hospital, insisting that claims to the contrary are 'purely speculative'.

The company was reacting to claims made by Nationalist MP Chris Said that the company would be leaving the Gozo General Hospital by the end of the month.

In a Facebook post, the PN MP claimed the hospital would be returned to the government by the end of January, describing it as a great victory for Gozitans and the party, which opposed the privatisation of the hospital.

But in a statement released on Friday afternoon, the company played down the claims, reiterating its commitment to continue running all three hospitals under its responsibility. Steward operates the Gozo General Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital.

Jidher li sal-ahhar ta' dan ix-xahar Steward ser jispiccaw minn Ghawdex u l-Isptar Generali ta' Ghawdex jerga' lura f'...

Posted by Chris Said on Thursday, January 14, 2021

"Steward Health Care Malta states that the current claims being made about Gozo General Hospital are purely speculative. As is common knowledge Steward Health Care Malta has been engaged in active discussions with the government over the past months and discussions are still ongoing. Steward Malta reiterates its commitment to all three hospitals under its responsibility," a company statement said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Robert Abela said negotiations with the company were still progressing.

The hospitals were transferred to Vitals Global Healthcare in a deal mired in controversy. Vitals failed to deliver and Steward Health Care took over the concession in 2017.

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia had initiated a court case to get the contract rescinded. The case is ongoing.

A National Audit Office report last year found evidence of collusion between government and Vitals in how the concession was awarded. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
