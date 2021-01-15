Steward Healthcare insists it is still committed to Gozo General Hospital

Steward Healthcare has reiterated its commitment to continue running the Gozo General Hospital, insisting that claims to the contrary are 'purely speculative'.

The company was reacting to claims made by Nationalist MP Chris Said that the company would be leaving the Gozo General Hospital by the end of the month.

In a Facebook post, the PN MP claimed the hospital would be returned to the government by the end of January, describing it as a great victory for Gozitans and the party, which opposed the privatisation of the hospital.

But in a statement released on Friday afternoon, the company played down the claims, reiterating its commitment to continue running all three hospitals under its responsibility. Steward operates the Gozo General Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital.

"Steward Health Care Malta states that the current claims being made about Gozo General Hospital are purely speculative. As is common knowledge Steward Health Care Malta has been engaged in active discussions with the government over the past months and discussions are still ongoing. Steward Malta reiterates its commitment to all three hospitals under its responsibility," a company statement said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Robert Abela said negotiations with the company were still progressing.

The hospitals were transferred to Vitals Global Healthcare in a deal mired in controversy. Vitals failed to deliver and Steward Health Care took over the concession in 2017.

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia had initiated a court case to get the contract rescinded. The case is ongoing.

A National Audit Office report last year found evidence of collusion between government and Vitals in how the concession was awarded.