UPE calls for strict COVID restrictions and rigid enforcement during Carnival weekend

The Union of Professional Educators has expressed concern over the upcoming Carnival weekend on February 12, and the activities due to take place throughout that period, that could accelarate the spread of COVID-19 cases.

"Despite the cancellation of mass gatherings, and of organised events, which might bring large numbers of people together, red flags have been raised over the evidence of people nonetheless planning to proceed with celebrations despite persistent reiterations from our Health Authorities to refrain from doing so," the union said.'

In its statement, the UPE pointed towards evidence of large numbers of fully-booked rental farmhouses and people planning to head to Gozo during the Carnival weekend.

"This is nothing more than a confirmation that people still intend to aggregate for Carnival, just as they had done during the holiday period which has just come to a close," UPE stated.

The union expressed a similar concern for the Easter recess period, which it said will likely see people gathering together despite any cancellation of events.

"The February 12 weekend is promising to be another instance where numbers of COVID-19 positive cases are going to rise exponentially, unless the government takes a serious stance with solid restrictions and rigorous enforcement measures in place."

In light of this, UPE is urging government to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid another spike in COVID cases, including the implementation of stricter restrictions and rigid enforcement of such measures.

COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, with active cases standing at 2,753. From yesterday's cases, nearly 30 patients were present at social gatherings with other positive cases, likely due to increased gatherings throughout the festive period.