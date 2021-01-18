[WATCH] Paceville bar fights: Byron Camilleri says it is up to health authorities to tighten restrictions

The Home Affairs Minister said that around 6,000 fines related to the violation of COVID-19 regulations were handed out in the last three months of 2020.

Byron Camilleri was reacting to a Malta Police Association statement questioning the legal notices which prevent bars and nightclubs from opening up to the public.

The impression is that despite a ban on bars, many are still operating under the pretence of snack bars, leading to incidents caused by drunken behaviour. The union's statement came after an 18-year-old woman was grievously injured in a fight at a Paceville establishment at around 2:15am on Sunday.

However, brushing off responsibility onto the health authorities, Camilleri did not say whether he feels legislation should be clearer to prevent further incidents.

“Enforcement is being carried out by officials from the Malta Tourism Authority, LESA and by the police. We have to also keep in mind that not all establishments are open illegally,” Camilleri said.

He also said that the regulation adopted is according to the advice given by the health authorities.

On Sunday, the police association reminded the public that officers often comes into direct contact with people who do not form part of any social bubble, and who are often trying to cause trouble.

"MPA is observing these developments closely, and does not exclude any action in order to safeguard the personal health of our members,” it said.

The most notable incident was a 50-person brawl on New Year's Day, which saw taser guns put to use outside a restaurant in Triq Gort, Paceville.

This led to three people being hospitalised for further treatment.

Bars and social clubs cannot open but snack bars are allowed to operate, leaving a loophole that is being used as an excuse to operate establishments just as long as they serve some form of food on the table.

