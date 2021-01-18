Two out of five COVID-19 patients on a ventilator died last year

Two out of five COVID-19 patients placed on a ventilator last year died, figures out today show.

Figures tabled in parliament by Health Minister Chris Fearne show there were 40 patients with COVID-19 who were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit to be assisted with a ventilator but succumbed to the infection. He was replying to a parliamentary question by independent MP Godfrey Farrugia.

Fearne said that 99 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU to be assisted with a ventilator in 2020. October recorded the highest number of admissions followed by November and December.

The months with the highest death tolls of patients on ventilators were October and November, each registering 11 deaths.

Malta registered a spike in cases between September and October. The upward trajectory was controlled following the introduction of restrictive measures such as the wearing of face masks and the closure of bars. However, a fresh surge was registered in the past couple of weeks in the wake of the Christmas holidays.

Figures show that around 40% of those admitted for treatment in ICU and placed on a ventilator died.

On Monday, two deaths were registered, bringing the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 to 241.

154 new cases and 121 recoveries were registered. Active cases currently stand at 2,784.

Full list of ICU admissions and deaths: