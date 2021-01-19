Dead entangled turtle washes ashore as Nature Trust appeals against marine litter

Following the report of an entangled dead loggerhead turtle, Nature Trust is calling on the public to reduced marine litter.

Last weekend, a dead turtle was reported to the environmental NGO’s Wildlife Rescue Team.

The dead animal was found entangled in marine debris consisting mainly of abandoned fishing nets.

The NGO said this was not a one-off case, with a number of entangled turtles brought ashore in 2020.

One turtle, named Maggie, lost all three flippers following the rescue, and is now being cared for at the organisation’s rehab centre.

Another turtle, rescued last December, had 28 grams of plastic in its stomach. Had the plastic not been removed, it would have suffered complications and even death.

Nature Trust is strongly appealing to the public to properly dispose of plastic waste.

“Furthermore, people should immediately reduce the use of single-use plastics, even those that are still in the market,” it said.

Reacting to new legislation by government which will see single-use plastic importation halted, it said this is not enough.

“This alone will not solve the issue of the marine plastic debris which is every year ending up in the stomach of thousands of marine animals, either killing them outright or. Causing them to wither away in extreme suffering. In the case of fish that people consume, micro-plastics are now ending up in our plates and system too. Humans are now poisoning themselves,” it said.

It also called on fishermen to recover lost fishing gear, and refrain from using nylon nets which are leading to a large number of turtle deaths in the country.

The NGO called on the Prime Minister Robert Abela to “make an effort to promote more sustainable methods of fishing, so as to help save hundreds of marine animals that will otherwise lose their lives in our outwardly clean and healthy Maltese waters.”