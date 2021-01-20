Malta Chamber will support restrictions for carnival weekend as fears grow on new COVID-19 surge

Any health restrictions the authorities may consider for the carnival weekend will be supported by the Chamber of Commerce, its president said on Wednesday.

David Xuereb said the Chamber will support any measures even if they result in a potential reduction in revenues for business.

He was reacting to the growing concern of a possible second surge in COVID-19 infections after carnival as happened in the wake of the Christmas holidays.

Farmhouses in Gozo have reported good bookings for the carnival break between 12 and 16 February, despite renowned street festivities in Nadur being cancelled because of the pandemic.

Xuereb explained that as long as people remain in good health and avoid serious complications, Malta will see greater economic growth once the pandemic comes to an end.

"Our members will not be happy with a potential reduction of revenues, but respectability and accountability imply that this is the best thing to do. There will be economic hardship, but this is the life we have to lead," he said.

The authorities are currently discussing the way forward on COVID measures during the carnival weekend, after the Christmas period saw many people booking farmhouses in Gozo.

Since the Christmas holidays Malta is experiencing a record number of total active cases, which currently stands at 2,831.

With overseas travel quarantine restrictions in place, Gozo is in high-demand as Maltese residents look for a quick getaway.

On top of this, Gozo is a popular carnival destination for the Maltese, in large because of the spontaneous Nadur carnival festivities.

The Nadur council has called off the festivities and urged people not to gather in groups. It also warned that any gatherings noticed in the locality will be duly reported to police.

