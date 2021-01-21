Chris Fearne denies wrongdoing in visiting furniture manufacturer during early stages of the pandemic

Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed he visited a furniture company while non-essential outlets were closed down earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic but denied doing anything wrong.

The allegations were made by former Construct Furniture employee Daniel Mercieca, who claimed on Facebook that the health minister visited the showroom in mid-April.

Mercieca said the showroom’s shutters were closed, with him and other staff guiding clients through the backdoor.

He has also claimed Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera was another customer who visited the showroom during the partial lockdown.

Interviewed on Lovin Malta, the deputy prime minister denied any wrongdoing, insisting construction and furniture manufacturing were never stopped.

“It was allowed, and it continued going on. That is why I kept my appointment,” he said.

He insisted that both him and the company did not break any rules.

“I can understand that there are stories but… I can tell you these are the facts and I’m telling you the facts,” Fearne said.

In a legal notice published on 23 March, outlets selling soft furnishings and furniture shops were ordered to close down. Furniture manufacturers were not mentioned in the legal notice and continued operating.

After Fearne played down the incident, Mercieca reacted by stating that he was dicplined for speaking out about the health minister’s visit.

“That's why we were instructed to guide clients from the rear door and that's why I had a written warning for exposing his visit (which I never signed) ... and that's why I got two threatening calls from my former boss's brother yesterday to remove my post!” he said.