Alfred Sant on COVID-19 vaccine: 'If needed, to win the war, all private goods become public'

Labour MEP Alfred Sant commends EU's joint COVID-19 vaccine strategy but questions the lack of transparency on the rollout

maltatoday
21 January 2021, 11:12am
by MaltaToday Staff
Labour MEP Alfred Sant
Labour MEP Alfred Sant has urged the EU to do all it can to secure the COVID-19 vaccine and not allow market forces determine the rollout.

The former prime minister commended the EU’s joint vaccine strategy but questioned whether pharmaceutical companies were allowed to maintain exclusive rights on the production of the vaccines.

“In the current public health scenario worldwide, an anti-COVID vaccine cannot but be considered as a public good. Like it or not, it’s a war. If needed to secure the means to win the war, all private goods become public,” Sant said.

He noted many concerns were raised regarding the rhythm of vaccine deliveries, despite European countries being major players in financing the vaccine’s development.

“How were deals done? How are they now being revised? And what constraints were allowed to pre-empt manufacture of the vaccine by a wider range of players in the market?” he questioned.

He also queried the timely distribution of the vaccines worldwide. 

Under the EU Vaccines Strategy launched in June 2020, the European Commission negotiated and concluded advance purchase agreements with vaccines developers on behalf of EU countries.

Speaking to Euronews on Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said Malta is looking to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of September, and to vaccinate medical workers and all those over 80 years of age by March.

He also argued in favour of vaccination certificates, which would allow citizens from ‘red zones’ to travel, even if their community is experiencing an outbreak.

“This will enable us to open up our economies as a bloc and will enable tourism and trade to recover at a faster rate,” he said.

READ ALSO: Health minister says 70% of population to be vaccinated by end of September

 

