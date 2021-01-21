menu

Pilots union tells court Malta Med Air contracts ‘clear case of precarious employment’

Court admits ALPA to pilots’ challenge to Air Malta dismissal during pandemic after failed union talks

matthew_agius
21 January 2021, 11:30am
by Matthew Agius

New contracts for pilots employed with the government’s substitute national airline Malta Med Air smack of precarious employment, airline pilots’ association ALPA has claimed in a court of law.

ALPA was admitted as a legitimate party in legal proceedings against the collective redundancies from Air Malta during the pandemic in 2020 when pilots refused extensive pay cuts.

Air Malta sacked some 69 pilots after ALPA refused to participate in negotiations on salary cuts in 2020. The government subsequently set up Malta Med Air, an airline whose maiden flight took place in August 2020, recruiting nine former Air Malta pilots on a six-month self-employed/sole trader contract. This contract was described as “a clear example of precarious employment” by ALPA, and an attempt by the Government to chip away at the collective rights and conditions of ALPA’s members.

ALPA has asked the courts to make the government honour contractual obligations to pilots, but the government has argued the union lacks the juridical representation to act in the name of the pilots made redundant.

The government denied the accusation that it had  failed to honour its agreement with the association, insisting it had done its utmost to reach an acceptable solution under the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the judge dismissed the defendants’ argument that ALPA had to prove it enjoyed judicial representation of the plaintiffs. The court said ALPA had been authorised by its members to act in their name.

The case was filed by ALPA and 46 former Air Malta pilots, who insist a collective agreement negotiated in Jaunary 2018 and a side-letter guarantees the pilots their current take-home pay in other government employment should they be removed. The agreement was signed by then tourism minister Konrad Mizzi.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in National
Energy Minister will not publish Malta gas pipeline funds application rejected by Brussels
National

Energy Minister will not publish Malta gas pipeline funds application rejected by Brussels
Kurt Sansone
COVID decimates cruise liner market: 92% less passengers last year
National

COVID decimates cruise liner market: 92% less passengers last year
Karl Azzopardi
Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation is Transparency International contact point for Malta
National

Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation is Transparency International contact point for Malta
Matthew Vella
Pilots union tells court Malta Med Air contracts ‘clear case of precarious employment’
National

Pilots union tells court Malta Med Air contracts ‘clear case of precarious employment’
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.