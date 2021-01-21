menu

Energy Minister will not publish Malta gas pipeline funds application rejected by Brussels

Miriam Dalli says that Malta’s proposal to obtain EU funds for a gas pipeline contains ‘commercially sensitive’ information and will not be published

kurt_sansone
21 January 2021, 11:59am
by Kurt Sansone
Malta wants to build a subsea pipeline to import natural gas from Sicily for use in the Delimara power stations
Energy Minister Miriam Dalli will not publish Malta’s proposal to obtain EU funds for a gas pipeline that was rejected by the European Commission late last year.

Dalli said the proposal contained information of a “commercially sensitive nature” and could not be tabled in parliament. She was replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition energy spokesperson Ryan Callus.

Malta’s application for EU funds to finance a gas pipeline from Sicily was rejected last year after the European Commission adopted a new priority list for cleaner energy projects that include hydrogen.

Malta now has to submit a fresh application for a gas pipeline that is also hydrogen-ready if it wants to obtain EU funding. A gas pipeline between Sicily and Malta was promised as a means to remove the Liquefied Natural Gas floating storage unit inside Marsaxlokk Bay.

READ ALSO: Malta loses out on EU cash for gas pipeline

Another request by Callus for the publication of the European Commission’s decision to reject Malta’s application was also turned down by the minister.

“The document being referred to is the property of the European Commission and cannot be published by us,” she said.

However, Dalli added that the document also contained information that could possibly prejudice any future applications that Malta may file for funding.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
