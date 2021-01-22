COVID-19: Malta’s largest home for the elderly has vaccinated 878 residents and 630 staff

Malta’s largest home for the elderly, St Vincent de Paul, is on track to vaccinate a majority of residents against COVID-19 with two doses by 11 February.

From the 1,047 residents at SVPR, including new admissions, 878 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson for the facility said.

The remaining residents either have not consented or have been certified as medically unfit, or have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A second round to deliver the second dose to residents starts today and the absolute majority will be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by 11 February, the spokesperson said.

Until Wedneday there were 630 members of staff at SVPR who received the first dose of the vaccine.

“Vaccination will be an ongoing process for the time being due to new admissions,” the spokesperson added.

Malta started rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine programme just after Christmas with priority being given to healthcare front liners, care home residents and staff, and people aged 85 and over who are living in the community.

According to information released by the health authorities, 15,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered until Wednesday across the priority groups listed in the strategy. This figure includes both first and second doses.

The two vaccines currently on the European market – Pfizer and Moderna – have to be administered in two doses three and four weeks apart respectively.