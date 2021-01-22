menu

COVID-19: Malta’s largest home for the elderly has vaccinated 878 residents and 630 staff

From a resident population of 1,047 at St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly, 878 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and full process will be completed by 11 February

kurt_sansone
22 January 2021, 7:00am
by Kurt Sansone
All residents at St Vincent de Paul who could and wanted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose
All residents at St Vincent de Paul who could and wanted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose

Malta’s largest home for the elderly, St Vincent de Paul, is on track to vaccinate a majority of residents against COVID-19 with two doses by 11 February.

From the 1,047 residents at SVPR, including new admissions, 878 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson for the facility said. 

The remaining residents either have not consented or have been certified as medically unfit, or have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
A second round to deliver the second dose to residents starts today and the absolute majority will be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by 11 February, the spokesperson said.

Until Wedneday there were 630 members of staff at SVPR who received the first dose of the vaccine.

“Vaccination will be an ongoing process for the time being due to new admissions,” the spokesperson added.

Malta started rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine programme just after Christmas with priority being given to healthcare front liners, care home residents and staff, and people aged 85 and over who are living in the community.

According to information released by the health authorities, 15,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered until Wednesday across the priority groups listed in the strategy. This figure includes both first and second doses.

The two vaccines currently on the European market – Pfizer and Moderna – have to be administered in two doses three and four weeks apart respectively.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
COVID-19: Malta’s largest home for the elderly has vaccinated 878 residents and 630 staff
National

COVID-19: Malta’s largest home for the elderly has vaccinated 878 residents and 630 staff
Kurt Sansone
MEPs approve 'right to disconnect' directive pushed by Alex Agius Saliba
National

MEPs approve 'right to disconnect' directive pushed by Alex Agius Saliba
Karl Azzopardi
Church schools accuse union of causing 'alarm and anxiety' among students, staff
National

Church schools accuse union of causing 'alarm and anxiety' among students, staff
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] New COVID restrictions depend on ITU and hospital admissions, Chris Fearne says
National

[WATCH] New COVID restrictions depend on ITU and hospital admissions, Chris Fearne says
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.