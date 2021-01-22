Weekend curfew 'decision for health authorities', Philip Fenech says

Deputy President of the Chamber of SMEs Philip Fenech has said that it is up to health authorities to decide on whether to impose further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Fenech was asked to react to a statement by the Medical Association of Malta, who called on government to impose a weekend curfew and stronger enforcement of measures.

The association also warned Mater Dei Hospital will soon reach a “breakpoint”, if the number of daily cases is not reduced.

Fenech said the chamber had called for self-responsibility ahead of the festive season but said that unfortunately not everyone abided by regulation.

“We are dealing with the collateral damage of those decisions,” he said.

He said despite the rise in cases during the festive season, the virus is spread in all aspects of life.

“COVID-19 can be contracted in offices, on bus stops and in a number of different situations, not just during the weekend,” he said.

The bottom line, Fenech said, is that all restrictions must be implemented with the medium and long term in mind.

“We must not only look at the immediate effects, but also at the restrictions’ long-term,” he said.

The chamber deputy president expressed his faith in the health sectors’ verdicts on restrictions, stating decisions being taken are keeping both the medical and economic aspects in mind.

He concluded by insisting for more responsibility, stating that the possibility of the virus spreading not only lies in house parties by young people.

“The virus can spread among friends who are hanging out in a relaxed manner like eating out or having a casual glass of wine at personal households. We have to see the writing on the wall, or else risk further hardship on the health and economic sectors,” he said.

