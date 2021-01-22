Nationalist MP’s foundation finances social media upgrade for pro-life organisation

The private foundation of Nationalist MP Claudio Grech will be assisting pro-life orgainsation Life Network Malta Foundation to upgrade its digital and social media presence.

Grech donates his parliamentary honorarium to his Save A Life Foundation, which he founded together with his wife Charmaine.

The MP said the collaonration will converge the efforts of two voluntary organisations “driven by the value in every human life, not from a dogmatic perspective but out of a broader sense of appreciation.”

The agreement will support Life Network’s Foundation’s ‘LifeLine’ pregnancy support centre, which provides support for girls, women and families facing crisis pregnancy, negative prenatal diagnosis and post-abortion trauma.

“The collaboration will help Life Line Malta’s upgrade its digital and social media presence to a high standard, enabling the organisation to reach a wider audience and deliver its message more effectively to girls, women and families that need their support and attention,” SALF said.

SALF will also provide material support to individual cases and launch a series of joint information sessions with community NGOs, targeting over 1,500 families in the localities where the foundation is engaged.

“Through this initiative we want to reach out to those who face closed doors, are shunned by society. As a foundation, we stand up for life on any count. We need to fight prejudice and we are committed to do this by putting into action initiatives that serve compassion, empathy and support,” Grech said.

Life Network Foundation Malta chairperson Dr Miriam Sciberras, emphasised the importance of backing the Life Line Malta project. “We strongly believe that investing in helping women save lives.”

“Charmaine and I express our sincere admiration and appreciation for the work done by the team at Life Line Malta and the incredible passion and commitment that they put in what they do,” Grech added.

Grech has donated over €160,000 to SALF since being first elected in 2013. The funds went into 11 initiatives that empower children and young people to contribute towards their communities.

The collaborative initiatives kick off in February and will span over a number of years, aiming to evolve into a permanent pole of support for Life Line Malta and related projects.