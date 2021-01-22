menu

Jewish Foundation commemorates Holocaust with tree-planting ceremony

Six trees were planted in the limits of Marsaxlokk to commemorate the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust

Photo: Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta
Six trees were planted in Xrobb L-Għaġin Park, Marsaxlokk by the Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta to symbolise the six million Jews who perished during the Holocaust.

The tree-planting ceremony was carried out to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.

This formed part of an international symbolic campaign to plant six trees in as many countries as possible around the world. 

The Tayar Foundation was founded in 2019 with the aim of preserving Jewish heritage in Malta. It is among several entities tasked with preserving the Kalkara Jewish Cemetery in Malta.

Several members of the Foundation were present at the ceremony, including Projects Manager Dr Dennis Mizzi, executive secretary Dr Sarah Ljubibratic-Azzopardi, and Chairperson of the Foundation Julius Nehorai. John Neville Evejer from the Environment Ministry was also present.

