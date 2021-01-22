[WATCH] Ian Borg in defiant form over his expansive roads-building programme

Ian Grech interviewed on Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi

Transport minister Ian Borg has brushed aside criticism of his road-buildings programme, insisting he will forge ahead with a controversial flyover on the Mriehel bypass.

Interviewed on Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi, MaltaToday’s new online-only interview show, Borg spoke of having become accustomed to constant criticism, but defended such projects as the Central Link in Attard, which he said was “saving motorists time and fuel costs.”

He also said another controversial decision to have the Lands Authority draw up a stewardship agreement for Mizieb and l-Ahrax woodlands for hunters, had established rights and obligations that had been previously informal.

Borg refuted suggestions he was being arrogant by taking the liberty on television to express himself in a vulgar manner, something he denied doing on One TV recently. “I am in politics to do my job. There I expect to be judged by what I do.”

He also said he had decided not to embark on a leadership campaign for Labour leader, saying that he was “waiting at the bus stop, but decided not to get on the bus when it came around.”