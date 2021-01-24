[WATCH] PN leader calls out 'partisan' use of national broadcaster by government

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has called out the use of the national broadcaster as tool by government for partisan intentions.

Speaking during a political event in Nadur, Gozo, the opposition leader was reacting to a TVM interview on Friday night talkshow ‘Insights’.

Grech said the interview was blatantly “partisan”, stating such manoeuvres were being carried out as the PN is going “from strength to strength”.

The nationalist leader said that instead of closing down party media, the country should strive towards an impartial PBS which truly serves as an impartial broadcaster.

He also paid tribute to PBS employees who carry out their duties properly, despite the pressures at hand.

Grech said the PN is carrying out a socio-economic study in Gozo which will focus on a number of factors, including the demographic impacts, the job market, working conditions and how the situation can be improved.

The study also analyses Gozo’s health service and how it compares to Malta.

Grech pledged that a PN government would introduce a fast-ferry service between the two islands, something which he said has been side-lined for a long time.

The PN leader highlighted the establishment of a Parliamentary Committee for Gozo, something which was the PN's idea, he noted.

He said the government had also tried undermining this.

"One year ago, a discussion was led by PN MPs Chris Said, Kevin Cutajar and the late Frederick Azzopardi. We wanted to create a Parliamentary Committee for Gozo; we insisted, and the government finally decided to introduce it," he said.

On the reshuffle carried out last week, Grech said the process will help to keep the party rejuvenated and renewed.

"The government tried to cause chaos in the nationalist party during our reshuffle. It did this as it sees that the Nationalist Party is growing," he said, reacting to criticism about internal turmoil.

He also said the PN is undergoing a renewal process which helps to include younger and newer people.