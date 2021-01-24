Francis Zammit Dimech wants to stay on as PN secretary general

Francis Zammit Dimech will be vying for the post of Nationalist Party Secretary General come next March.

The former minister and MEP was thrusted in the post of interim Secretary General last February following MP Clyde Puli’s resignation.

In a letter penned to former Opposition leader Adrian Delia, Puli said the time had come for him to focus on the electoral district he represents.

Puli hit out at those within the party who never accepted Delia’s election as leader, accusing them of continuously trying to trip him up at every turn.

Newspaper Illum said sources from within the PN expect Zammit Dimech to stay on as Secretary General.

Having reached out to Francis Zammit Dimech, the interim secretary general confirmed with the newspaper his intentions of submitting his name for the post.

“Yes, that is my intention,” he said.

If Zammit Dimech retains his post, Nationalist leader Bernard Grech will be approaching the general election with the same leadership team as his predecessor Adrian Delia.

On the other hand, the party administration is expected to make MP Claudio Grech their new frontman ahead of the general election, according to sources.

His new role in becoming responsible for policy transformation inside the PN, is a clear sign of approval from the PN leader, the sources said.

The PN has already carried out elections for local committee, with district committee elections expected to be carried out in the coming weeks.

In March, the PN will carry out its annual General Conference which will see the election of the party’s executive members.

The executive members will be then tasked with electing the party’s secretary general. Anyone vying for the post must form part of the party’s executive.