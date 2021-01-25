Mayors raise lack of green spaces, parking concerns in Cabinet meeting

A lack of public green spaces and parking problems were the two predominant concerns raised by mayors during a special Cabinet meeting held in Fgura.

The meeting with ministers was held at the Fgura Local Council hall brought together the mayors of Fgura, Santa Luċija, Paola, Tarxien and Gudja.

Fgura mayor Pierre Dalli told Cabinet that there are no areas in the locality where people can go and relax, and that an adventure park in the area should be a priority for government.

He expressed concern on the lack of action taken over Wied Blandun, where a family park was proposed a few years ago.

“I know there have been many meetings, but I feel disappointed that after all these years we're still dragging our feet. These are important zones where we can spend our leisure time,” Dalli said.

Paola mayor Dominic Grima was similarly concerned with the lack of green space in his locality.

Charmaine St John, mayor for Santa Lucija, told Cabinet that the local council would like to take on more environmental projects, but needs help from central government to fund improvements in the locality's Chinese Garden.

All mayors praised the infrastructural efforts by government in their respective localities, and in turn thanked Infrastructure Malta for improvements in residential roads.

However, another common concern was parking.

Gudja councillor Marija Sara Vella commented that many choosing to travel abroad tend to park within the locality to avoid paid parking at the airport. Dominic Grima expressed a similar concern, with MCAST and the local health centre attracting a lot of people to the locality.

Journalists were allowed to sit in for the introductory remarks and the Cabinet meeting with the mayors continued behind closed doors.