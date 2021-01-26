COVID-19: New restrictive measures planned for February but no lockdown or curfew

Government will be announcing new mitigation measures for the month of February as it moves to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

However, he ruled out a lockdown or curfews.

Questioned on how government plans to prevent a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases after the carnival school holidays, Abela said government plans to introduce new measures in the coming days.

A number of associations have called for government to introduce new measures, with some even suggesting a weekend curfew to prevent an increase in positive cases.

“We have to ensure that measures cater for the carnival period, while ensuring that we don’t have a spike in cases. Where possible we have to reduce the infection rate,” Abela said.

He stressed that no lockdown or curfew will be introduced but said that bars and clubs will remain shut throughout the month of February.

Abela made reference to protests in the Netherlands in response to a curfew implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus throughout the country.

“What we are seeing in Holland justifies government’s decision in not imposing a lockdown or curfew,” Abela said.

