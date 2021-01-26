menu

COVID-19: New restrictive measures planned for February but no lockdown or curfew

Prime Minister Robert Abela says bars and social clubs will remain closed in February as government plans to introduce new restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 but these will not include lockdowns and curfews

karl_azzopardi
26 January 2021, 1:13pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Doctors fear another surge in COVID-19 cases after the carnival holidays as Malta still battles with a post-Christmas increase in positive cases

Government will be announcing new mitigation measures for the month of February as it moves to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

However, he ruled out a lockdown or curfews.

Questioned on how government plans to prevent a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases after the carnival school holidays, Abela said government plans to introduce new measures in the coming days.

A number of associations have called for government to introduce new measures, with some even suggesting a weekend curfew to prevent an increase in positive cases.

“We have to ensure that measures cater for the carnival period, while ensuring that we don’t have a spike in cases. Where possible we have to reduce the infection rate,” Abela said.

He stressed that no lockdown or curfew will be introduced but said that bars and clubs will remain shut throughout the month of February.

Abela made reference to protests in the Netherlands in response to a curfew implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus throughout the country.

“What we are seeing in Holland justifies government’s decision in not imposing a lockdown or curfew,” Abela said.

READ ALSO: Brussels warns it will tighten COVID-19 vaccine export rules amid row with AstraZeneca

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
