Mental health problems on the rise due to pandemic, PN leader warns

Mental health problems are on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting the quality of life of students, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech warned.

"We need to understand that because of this pandemic, mental health problems are on the rise and are affecting the quality of life of students. If a person cannot live a serene life because of the anxiety they are going through, then life will not be complete,” Grech said during a meeting with the KSU at the University of Malta on Tuesday.

Grech stressed that due to the pandemic students are being deprived of important memories; however, he appealed to students to remember that the sacrifices made will reduce the duration of the pandemic.

He also said that today's young generation will be one of the best that the country has seen, because they have already experienced hardships, producing a resilient generation.

“You will be great leaders someday because you already know what the difficulties are around us,” Grech said. He said the university was the cradle of the educational and professional future of the country.

Grech was accompanied by the Opposition spokesperson for local government, national heritage and youth Karl Gouder, the President of the Nationalist Party Youth Movement (MŻPN) Joseph Grech and MŻPN Social Policy Officer Frederick Aquilina.